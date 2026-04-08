Contrasting Dole (NYSE:DOLE) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dole and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dole 0.56% 7.81% 2.55% Mission Produce 2.48% 8.24% 5.00%

Risk & Volatility

Dole has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Produce has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

63.6% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Dole shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Mission Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dole and Mission Produce”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dole $9.17 billion 0.16 $51.32 million $0.53 28.53 Mission Produce $1.34 billion 0.81 $37.70 million $0.46 33.35

Dole has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Produce. Dole is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dole and Mission Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dole 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mission Produce 0 2 3 1 2.83

Dole currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Mission Produce has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Dole.

Summary

Mission Produce beats Dole on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dole

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Dole Food Company, Inc. (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods. The fresh fruit segment contains operating divisions that produce and market fresh fruit to wholesale, retail and institutional customers worldwide. The fresh vegetables segment produces and markets fresh-packed and value-added vegetables and salads to wholesale, retail and institutional customers, primarily in North America and Europe. The packaged foods segment contains several operating divisions that produce and market packaged foods, including fruit, juices, frozen fruit and healthy snack foods. In November 2013, Dole Food Company, Inc announced that an investor group acquired the remaining 60.43% interest in the Company.

About Mission Produce

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Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

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