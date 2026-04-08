Contrasting Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) & SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSP Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chipotle Mexican Grill 1 11 24 0 2.64

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $47.13, suggesting a potential upside of 42.68%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than SSP Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $4.75 billion 0.42 -$97.17 million N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $11.93 billion 3.61 $1.54 billion $1.14 28.98

This table compares SSP Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Risk & Volatility

SSP Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 12.88% 47.99% 17.15%

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats SSP Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

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SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

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