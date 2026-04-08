Comedian Price Tops $0.0574 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Comedian has a total market cap of $55.22 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Comedian has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Comedian token can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,693.64 or 1.00237405 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,492.57 or 0.99840499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Profile

Comedian was first traded on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.05582741 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $8,767,774.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comedian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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