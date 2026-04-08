Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.4890, with a volume of 1698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore started coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cohu from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

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Cohu Stock Up 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $28,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 176,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,091.14. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 45.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 83.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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