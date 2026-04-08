CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMS. Bank of America set a $82.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

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CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. 429,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,845. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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