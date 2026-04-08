CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $305.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $302.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.71.

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CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $310.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.93. CME Group has a 12-month low of $248.53 and a 12-month high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,700. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in CME Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 38,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

About CME Group

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CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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