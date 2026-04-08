Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

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Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

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Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: GLO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a focus on income generation and capital appreciation. Trading on the NYSE American exchange, the fund invests primarily in the equity securities of global companies operating across energy, utilities, transportation, chemicals and other infrastructure-related industries. By concentrating on sectors critical to the world’s economic growth, the fund aims to provide investors with diversified exposure to both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy is driven by bottom-up research and fundamental analysis.

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