Climb Bio’s (CLYM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

CLYM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Climb Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Climb Bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

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Climb Bio Stock Up 1.9%

CLYM opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Climb Bio has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $328.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.21.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Climb Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 565,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Bio by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Climb Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Climb Bio by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Climb Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Climb Bio Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disorders. The company’s mission centers on designing biologics with enhanced specificity and functional activity to engage key cellular targets and improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

At the heart of Climb Bio’s approach is its proprietary protein engineering platform, which combines mammalian cell display, directed evolution and computational modeling.

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