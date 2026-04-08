Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

In other news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 32,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $179,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 708,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,228.50. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $216,664.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 477,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,856. The trade was a 7.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 232,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,447 in the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Scoggin Management LP lifted its stake in Clene by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clene by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

About Clene

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Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

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