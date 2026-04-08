Citigroup Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to £132

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from £135.42 to £132 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £180 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £140 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £152 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £140.98.

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NEXT Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of LON:NXT opened at £133.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of £128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of £132.96. The stock has a market cap of £15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. NEXT has a 52-week low of £107.65 and a 52-week high of £146.40.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 760.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 52.86% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, research analysts expect that NEXT will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current year.

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About NEXT

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Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company’s main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

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