Citigroup Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to £132

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from £135.42 to £132 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £180 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £140 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £152 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £140.98.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT
NEXT Stock Up 5.0%
NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 760.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 52.86% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, research analysts expect that NEXT will post 660.7526882 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting NEXT
Here are the key news stories impacting NEXT this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Recaps and fallout from the recent Stand & Deliver event — coverage summarizes winners, losers and booking fallout that will shape upcoming NXT storylines. WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026: Biggest Winners And Losers
- Neutral Sentiment: Live results and immediate show fallout provide detail on angles and title pictures that the brand will promote over the next weeks. WWE NXT live results: Stand & Deliver fallout
- Neutral Sentiment: Episode-by-episode reaction, grades and highlights consolidating how creative decisions landed with fans — useful for tracking audience sentiment but not relevant to NEXT plc financials. WWE NXT Results, Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After Stand & Deliver 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotion announced a two‑week “NXT Revenge” special with multiple title matches (including a Last Woman Standing match) and several debuts, setting the near-term programming schedule. Title matches, last woman standing match part of two-week WWE NXT Revenge lineup
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage of the “NXT Revenge” special and added Women’s Championship match — confirms the company’s creative calendar for the next episodes. Women’s Championship Match Added To WWE NXT Revenge
- Neutral Sentiment: Individual match previews and weekly results (e.g., Sol Ruca vs Izzi Dame) provide episode-level detail for fans; not company‑relevant for NEXT plc investors. WWE NXT Results 4/7 – Sol Ruca Squares Off With Izzi Dame, Triple Threat Match & More
- Neutral Sentiment: New talent and debuts are being announced around WrestleMania season (including an announced rising-star debut and discussions of possible call‑ups to the main roster), which affects WWE programming but not NEXT plc. Massive rising star’s WWE NXT debut officially announced ahead of WrestleMania 42
- Neutral Sentiment: Tournament and title-match scheduling items (e.g., Lexis King vs. NXT debutant for a vacant title) outline booking for future shows. WWE Speed: Lexis King faces NXT debutant in tournament opener for the vacant men’s title
- Neutral Sentiment: Notable title change coverage (Tony D’Angelo winning the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver) — significant for WWE storylines and merchandise interest, but unrelated to NEXT plc fundamentals. Tony D’Angelo Shocks Fans by Capturing NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver
- Neutral Sentiment: Preview pieces and where-to-go analysis after Stand & Deliver, useful for tracking short-term audience engagement but not material to NEXT plc’s retail outlook. WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026: Where Do We Go From Here?
About NEXT
Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.
NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company’s main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.
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