China Yuchai International Limited $CYD Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 545.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

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China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. China Yuchai International Limited has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $56.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Yuchai International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on CYD

About China Yuchai International

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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