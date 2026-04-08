Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 160,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 196,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3,161.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

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Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

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