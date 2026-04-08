CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Financial Review

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MDB Capital and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDB Capital and CFN Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $4.91 million 6.45 $11.69 million $0.93 3.36 CFN Enterprises $20.22 million 0.48 -$4.29 million ($1.14) -0.96

MDB Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CFN Enterprises. CFN Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDB Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A 17.68% 17.20% CFN Enterprises -24.61% N/A -120.05%

Volatility and Risk

MDB Capital has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of MDB Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDB Capital beats CFN Enterprises on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

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MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About CFN Enterprises

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CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

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