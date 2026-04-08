Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cellnex Telecom SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $17.0599. Cellnex Telecom shares last traded at $16.4975, with a volume of 2,273 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CLLNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cellnex Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cellnex Telecom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

(Get Free Report)

Cellnex Telecom SA is a leading independent wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator based in Barcelona, Spain. The company designs, builds and manages telecom tower sites and related connectivity solutions, offering site rental services to mobile network operators, broadcasters and enterprises. Its portfolio includes macro sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cells, in-building coverage, fiber networks and edge computing nodes, all aimed at enhancing voice, data and next-generation digital services.

Founded as a spin-off from Abertis Infraestructuras in 2015, Cellnex launched an initial public offering on the Madrid Stock Exchange in May of that year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.