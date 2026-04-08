Caterpillar FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $22.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.70. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.55.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $723.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $718.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.80. The stock has a market cap of $336.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $268.27 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $4,517,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $5,335,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,438,000 after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

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Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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