Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 3554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRRFY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Carrefour Trading Down 1.0%

About Carrefour

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world’s largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour’s core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

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