Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 0.8% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 451.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,729,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,342,000 after purchasing an additional 95,727 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 915,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

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