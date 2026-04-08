Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.17.

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Canada Goose Trading Up 5.8%

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

GOOS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 119,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,502. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 139.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 179,946 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,120,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600,242 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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