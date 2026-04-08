Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as low as $8.32. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

About Canaccord Genuity Group

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS: CCORF) is a global, full-service investment bank and financial services firm providing a range of advisory, financing, research and sales and trading services. The company’s primary business activities include equity and debt underwriting, mergers and acquisitions advisory, institutional brokerage, and wealth management. Through its integrated platform, Canaccord Genuity serves corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients with customized capital markets solutions and strategic advice.

Founded in Vancouver in 1950, the firm has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions, including the 2010 merger with Genuity Capital Markets, which bolstered its corporate finance capabilities.

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