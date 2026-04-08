Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

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Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Further Reading

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