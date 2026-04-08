Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $927,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $279.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $228.20 and a 12-month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

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Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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