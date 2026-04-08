Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.4118.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 106,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.8%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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