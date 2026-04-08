Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

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Braskem Stock Up 6.5%

NYSE:BAK opened at $3.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Braskem has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Braskem had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braskem will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 619.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 228,588 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 263,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 145,655 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About Braskem

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Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is a leading integrated petrochemical company based in São Paulo, Brazil, and holds the distinction of being the largest thermoplastic resins producer in Latin America. The company operates across the entire value chain, from feedstock sourcing and polymer production to distribution and recycling. Braskem’s comprehensive approach to petrochemical manufacturing enables it to serve a diverse set of end markets with a broad portfolio of products.

Braskem’s core product lines include polypropylene, polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, construction and electrical & electronics.

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