BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $1,290.00 Price Target at Barclays

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $1,350.00 to $1,290.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock from a “moderate buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,269.11.

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BlackRock Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:BLK opened at $956.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $799.15 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,023.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,073.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total value of $5,738,776.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,074,700.70. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Sentinus LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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