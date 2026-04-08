BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 7,687,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 45,215,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BMNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

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BitMine Immersion Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 67,546.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BitMine Immersion Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marex Group plc lifted its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 560.1% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 10,024,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,421 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,907,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,536,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,503,000. Finally, Mozayyx Management LLC acquired a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,500,000.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

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BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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