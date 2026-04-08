Barclays Lowers Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $106.00

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

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Champion Homes Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of Champion Homes stock traded up $6.12 on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 193,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,163. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Champion Homes has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Homes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $236,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,178.25. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Champion Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Champion Homes by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Champion Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Champion Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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