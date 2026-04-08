Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 122,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,407. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,655,000 after acquiring an additional 468,457 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 73,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $749,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

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Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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