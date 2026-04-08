Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Price

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

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Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.19. 200,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. Lennar has a 52-week low of $83.03 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Lennar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lennar is actively adding inventory — multiple land and lot deals across California and other markets increase its buildable pipeline, which supports future revenue and margin recovery as demand improves: Elk Grove / Rancho Cordova / Vineyard lot buys. Read More. · Read More. · Read More.

Lennar is actively adding inventory — multiple land and lot deals across California and other markets increase its buildable pipeline, which supports future revenue and margin recovery as demand improves: Elk Grove / Rancho Cordova / Vineyard lot buys. Read More. · Read More. · Read More. Positive Sentiment: Local approvals and community projects (e.g., new phases like Pebble Creek) expand potential build opportunities where Lennar operates or competes, supporting its long-term growth runway. Read More.

Local approvals and community projects (e.g., new phases like Pebble Creek) expand potential build opportunities where Lennar operates or competes, supporting its long-term growth runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Value / rebound thesis: market commentary is flagging LEN as a beaten-down housing play with a low forward P/E and upside if mortgage rates or demand stabilize — this frames LEN as a deep-value opportunity for patient investors. Read More.

Value / rebound thesis: market commentary is flagging LEN as a beaten-down housing play with a low forward P/E and upside if mortgage rates or demand stabilize — this frames LEN as a deep-value opportunity for patient investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regional construction activity — a report cites $532M in new construction starts in the Huntsville area; useful context for geographic strength in housing but not clearly tied to Lennar’s results. Read More.

Regional construction activity — a report cites $532M in new construction starts in the Huntsville area; useful context for geographic strength in housing but not clearly tied to Lennar’s results. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings shock and stock volatility — analysts and outlets point to Lennar’s March quarter miss (revenue and EPS below consensus), which drove a sharp pullback as investors reassessed near-term demand and margins. Read More. · Read More.

Earnings shock and stock volatility — analysts and outlets point to Lennar’s March quarter miss (revenue and EPS below consensus), which drove a sharp pullback as investors reassessed near-term demand and margins. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate cuts and lower guidance expectations — Zacks trimmed Q4 2027 and FY2027–FY2028 EPS forecasts and maintains a “Hold,” reducing near-term earnings visibility. Read More.

Analyst estimate cuts and lower guidance expectations — Zacks trimmed Q4 2027 and FY2027–FY2028 EPS forecasts and maintains a “Hold,” reducing near-term earnings visibility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment turned more bearish — consensus broker ratings and coverage have shifted toward “Reduce,” amplifying selling pressure and weighing on the share price. Read More.

About Lennar

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Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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