Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

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Halliburton Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 1,821,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,681,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $41.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $184,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,645.86. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 19,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $663,480.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,652,173.70. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 415,508 shares of company stock worth $15,291,882 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Halliburton

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Halliburton Company Profile

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Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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