Babcock (NYSE:BW) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $16.9240, with a volume of 1366060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Babcock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Babcock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Babcock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

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Babcock Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million.

Insider Activity at Babcock

In other news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $10,398,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 7,000 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $105,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,656,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,079,591.68. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Babcock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 849,602 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 127,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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