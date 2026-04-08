Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Insider Mittie Doyle Sells 3,970 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) insider Mittie Doyle sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $71,499.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232.22. This trade represents a 52.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mittie Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Mittie Doyle sold 679 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $10,864.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $411,695.80.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,728. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $328.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($0.21) million. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Squadron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,361,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 522,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTX

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.