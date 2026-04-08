Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 359.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $234.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.81.

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Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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