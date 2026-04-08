AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

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AT&T Stock Down 1.2%

T opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

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AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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