Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 297,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,635,000 after acquiring an additional 504,647 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 64,308 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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