AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $94.81. Approximately 13,099,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,876,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.77.

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AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 2.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,180. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,292 shares during the last quarter. Vodafone Ventures Ltd purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $397,413,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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