Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1.75 price objective on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

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Aemetis Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of AMTX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.48. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aemetis by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a renewable fuels and renewable natural gas producer dedicated to decarbonizing the transportation sector. The company operates two primary business segments: Aemetis Advanced Fuels, which manufactures ethanol, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel using patented carbon capture and separation technology; and Aemetis RNG, which develops dairy-based renewable natural gas projects in California for pipeline injection and transportation use.

Since its incorporation in 2006, Aemetis has expanded its production footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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