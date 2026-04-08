Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Arc Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lowered Arc Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Arc Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Arc Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Arc Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Arc Resources Price Performance

AETUF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.20. Arc Resources has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arc Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arc Resources

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Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

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