Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 million.
Applied Digital Stock Up 10.4%
Shares of APLD stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,596,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,936,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $42.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital
In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $385,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,105.86. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,773,718.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 388,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,979,508.04. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Northland Securities set a $56.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Texas Capital raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on APLD
Trending Headlines about Applied Digital
Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are buying ahead of Q3 with optimism APLD can deliver on its HPC/AI data‑center thesis, driving pre‑earnings positioning. Applied Digital earnings preview: Is APLD stock a buy now?
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street pieces highlight catalysts that could send the stock higher after earnings (analysts saying the stock could double), focusing investor attention on three key metrics to watch. April 8 Is a Big Day for Applied Digital. Wall Street Says the Stock Could Double.
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings primer outlines what management must report in Q1/Q3 commentary and which metrics (utilization, lease/contract updates) will determine the near‑term reaction. Applied Digital (APLD) Reports Q1: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Presence of a 2x inverse ETF (TRADR) for APLD reflects liquidity for bearish positioning, which can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamental read on the business. Tradr 2X Short Apld Daily ETF
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitor IREN’s large GPU fleet and AI cloud growth highlight competitive dynamics in AI infrastructure but are an industry‑level factor rather than a company‑specific surprise for APLD. Can IREN’s 150K GPU Fleet Drive $3.7B AI Cloud ARR Target in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn rising interest costs and rapid expansion have increased debt and interest expense faster than cash flow growth, risking margin compression and reduced financial flexibility. Can APLD Navigate Rising Interest Costs Amid Rapid Expansion Plans?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple previews flag execution challenges, cost pressures and a heavier debt burden as the main downside risks to the quarter and forward guidance. Applied Digital Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Hold or Fold the Stock?
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.
In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.
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