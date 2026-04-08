Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 million.

Applied Digital Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of APLD stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,596,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,936,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $385,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,105.86. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,773,718.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 388,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,979,508.04. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Applied Digital by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Northland Securities set a $56.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Texas Capital raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

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About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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