Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.2550 and last traded at $2.2960. Approximately 112,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 200,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Apollo Silver Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

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About Apollo Silver

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Apollo Silver Corporation (OTCMKTS:APGOF) is a Canada‐based mineral exploration and development company focused on discovering and advancing silver‐dominant projects in the Americas. The company seeks to leverage modern geological and technical expertise to unlock value in underexplored districts, with an emphasis on high‐grade silver mineralization and associated precious metal credits.

The company’s flagship Silver District project is located in the historic Patagonia mining district of Santa Cruz County, southern Arizona.

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