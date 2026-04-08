Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Anbio Biotechnology Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NNNN stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99. Anbio Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $55.65.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Anbio Biotechnology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Anbio Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.

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