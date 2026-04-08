Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) versus SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Head to Head Review

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) and SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ampol and SunocoCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ampol alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampol N/A N/A N/A SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ampol and SunocoCorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampol N/A N/A N/A $1.84 8.84 SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Ampol shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of SunocoCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ampol and SunocoCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampol 0 0 0 0 0.00 SunocoCorp 1 0 2 1 2.75

SunocoCorp has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.80%. Given SunocoCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunocoCorp is more favorable than Ampol.

Dividends

Ampol pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SunocoCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Ampol pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SunocoCorp beats Ampol on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampol

(Get Free Report)

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. The Z Energy segment distributes fuel in the New Zealand market. It distributes its products through depots, terminals, pipelines, and service station sites. The company sells fuels to various customers in defense, mining, transport, marine, agriculture, aviation, and other commercial and industrial sectors. The company was formerly known as Caltex Australia Limited and changed its name to Ampol Limited in May 2020. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About SunocoCorp

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.