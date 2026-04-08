Amir Schlachet Sells 8,333 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $257,823.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,596,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,274,286.76. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global-e Online alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $574,143.70.

Global-e Online Stock Down 0.1%

Global-e Online stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 1,253,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLBE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global-e Online from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLBE

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.