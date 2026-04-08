American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

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American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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