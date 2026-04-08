American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Still a Buy?

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.9580 and last traded at $0.9710. 4,859,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 13,208,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8715.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of American Bitcoin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

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American Bitcoin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). American Bitcoin had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Bitcoin Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Bitcoin

In related news, Director Richard Busch acquired 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,398,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,821.25. This trade represents a 5.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Mateen bought 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $1,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,524,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,724.25. This represents a 248.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,198,000 shares of company stock worth $2,266,100. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Bitcoin by 1,031.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Bitcoin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Bitcoin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new position in American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Bitcoin

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

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