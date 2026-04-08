Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.71.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $303.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.21 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,069,344 shares of company stock valued at $104,708,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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