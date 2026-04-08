Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $686.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.94. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $33.01.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $52,783.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,791.52. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike F. Chang bought 33,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $640,813.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,021,906. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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