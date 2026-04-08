Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $5,252,500.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John Kao sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $5,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,104,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,218,507.41. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.6%

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. 4,986,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,128.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

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Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

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Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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