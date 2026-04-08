Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 174,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 60,810 shares.The stock last traded at $2.26 and had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHG

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.