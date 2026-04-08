Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $234.00 and last traded at $231.82. Approximately 35,013,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 37,926,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.53.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $377.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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