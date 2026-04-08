Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.20. Accor shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Accor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accor

Accor Stock Performance

Accor Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

(Get Free Report)

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.